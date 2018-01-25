Night Of Ideas: To Sleep Or Not To Sleep
Art Museum at the U of T 7 Hart House, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3
French-led global all-night art event happening simultaneously in more than 50 cities. Conversations, lectures, workshops, performances, readings and screenings with artists, writers, philosophers & scientists on the neuroscience of sleep, the meaning of downtime, the health impact of sleeplessness, the cultural importance of dreaming, and the architecture and politics of sleep. Part of the Figures Of Sleep exhibition
