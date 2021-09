Night Of The Living Drag

Halloween Tour with ghouls of RuPaul’s Drag Race with Gottmik, Rose, Aquaria, Jaida Essence Hall, Alyssa Edwards, Kandy Muse, Plastique and Kim Chi and host Violet Chachki. Oct 16 at 8 pm. $65-$85. Meridian Hall, 1 Front E. https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005B1932812EA9