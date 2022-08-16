Night Shift 2022

Citadel + Compagnie is thrilled to announce the return of Night Shift for a series of three performances at The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance. We have missed having audiences at The Citadel for our late-night dance Fest, and cannot wait to welcome you back!

Co-presented with Fall For Dance North, this year’s lineup includes nine exciting dance works filled with passion and energy. These artists are ready to share their work with you and give performances you won’t forget.

Sep 29-Oct 1. Tickets are only $15 per night! Tickets on sale September 7.