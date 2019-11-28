Niki Lederer Sustainable Art Speakers Series
OCAD University 100 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1W1
Artist talk. Lederer uses her found-object sculptures created from repurposed consumer plastic and discarded umbrellas to create her unique installation projects. 6 pm. Free. Room 230.
This event is part of a series of talks on sustainable art-making practices that inherently take into consideration concerns of the climate crisis.
Info
OCAD University 100 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1W1 View Map
Free
Community Events