Nine - In Concert

Based on Italian director Federico Fellini’s comic masterpiece of biographical filmmaking, 8 1/2, Maury Yeston’s sultry and enchanting musical Nine, follows the life of world-famous film director Guido Contini as he prepares his latest picture and balances the numerous women in his life. Jan 12 at 7:30 pm, Jan 13 at 2 & 7:30 pm. From $39. podiumconcerts.com