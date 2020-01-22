Nir Evron
Ryerson Image Centre 33 Gould, Toronto, Ontario
A Free Moment (video), Jan 22-Apr 5, reception 6-8 pm Jan 22. Free.
Israeli artist Nir Evron’s film A Free Moment draws together political history and formal exploration. Shot in the abandoned shell of the never-completed Jordanian Summer Palace in East Jerusalem, this 4-minute film reveals a dizzying perspective on the structure’s concrete bulk and the city sprawling beneath it.
