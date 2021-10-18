No Change In The Weather – A Newfoundland Musical

Musical about the rich musical heritage of Newfoundland whilst telling a story about the personal and political shenanigans of Canada’s youngest province. Nov 19-27. $35-$59. CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge. https://www.mirvish.com

NO CHANGE IN THE WEATHER’s plot is built around the death of family matriarch Peggy O’Brien. Her family and friends sneak her corpse out of the funeral home (and tanning salon) and back across the water to her family home on the unsettled island of God’s Back Pocket. As this brood of body snatchers wake Peggy into the light, a wandering American and a newly stationed RCMP Constable from Quebec find themselves in the middle of a family racket that exposes decades of pettiness, secrets, and enough familial bad blood to ruin every Christmas for eternity.

Estranged brothers, a child of unknown parentage, and a slide show of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most farcical political blunder, Churchill Falls, collide with the supernatural in this outlandish east coast musical that is sure to have you tapping your toes, and shaking your bewildered head.