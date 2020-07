The eviction ban is being lifted & tenants could start being evicted as soon as August 1st. Join ACORN members and allies for an action to demand ‘No COVID Evictions’. We will meet at College & Bay then march. Jul 22 from 1-3 pm.

Social distancing rules in effect, bring a mask, stand six feet apart. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available.

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/no-covid-evictions-action/1049909978743973/