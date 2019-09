Created by fu-GEN Theatre/Hong Kong Exile/Theatre Conspiracy. This interdisciplinary collaboration by the companies and playwright David Yee considers Chinese shopping malls as racialized spaces of cultural creation and clash. Opens Sep 17 and runs to Sep 29, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sun 2 pm (and Sep 18 at 2 pm). $28, stu/srs $18.

theatrecentre.org/?p=13463