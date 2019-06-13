No Friend But The Mountains

Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2

Launch of the book by Kurdish-Iranian journalist Behrouz Boochani. 7-9 pm. Free.

In 2013, Kurdish-Iranian journalist Behrouz Boochani was illegally detained on Manus Island, a refugee detention centre off the coast of Australia. He has been there ever since.

This book is the result. Laboriously tapped out on a mobile phone and translated from the Farsi. It is a voice of witness, an act of survival. A lyric first-hand account. A cry of resistance. A vivid portrait of five years of incarceration and exile.

facebook.com/events/685397878585081

Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2
