No Limits With T1D Conference

Diabetes Canada presents an ducational event for adults, youth and parents with a child living with type 1 diabetes. The day features speakers on the management of diabetes, newest products and services, and the latest breakthroughs in research. 8 am-4 pm. $30-$40. In the Highland Hall Building, University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.

diabetes.ca/conferences/no-limits-with-t1d-toronto // T1Conference@diabetes.ca