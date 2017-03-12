No More S#%&!: Operation Soap Revisited
519 Church Street Community Centre north of Wellesley, Toronto, Ontario
Participatory community conversation that revisits the 1981 Bathhouse Raids and considers whose stories are being told and how we might re-envision Toronto's LGBTQ history. 7-10 pm. Free. Pre-register.
Canton/Peterson Productions will present a storytelling performance, based on true stories of some of the individuals involved on Mar 22, 25 and 26. See website for details.
Info
519 Church Street Community Centre north of Wellesley, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free, Queer
Community Events