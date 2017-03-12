No More S#%&!: Operation Soap Revisited

519 Church Street Community Centre north of Wellesley, Toronto, Ontario

Participatory community conversation that revisits the 1981 Bathhouse Raids and considers whose stories are being told and how we might re-envision Toronto's LGBTQ history. 7-10 pm. Free. Pre-register.

Canton/Peterson Productions will present a storytelling performance, based on true stories of some of the individuals involved on Mar 22, 25 and 26. See website for details.

519 Church Street Community Centre north of Wellesley, Toronto, Ontario

Free, Queer
