No Pants Subway Ride Toronto 2020

Join us as we hit the rails for the 19th anniversary of the world wide No Pants Subway Ride in Toronto. Happening simultaneously in 50+ cities around the world, the No Pants Subway Ride is a celebration of silliness to bring a smile to commuters' faces. Meet upstairs at the Eaton Centre Dundas entrance at 3 pm, lose pants and depart 3:20 pm. No Pants Afterparty at Location TBA from 4 pm. Free except for TTC fare.