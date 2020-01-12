No Pants Subway Ride Toronto 2020
Eaton Centre 220 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
Join us as we hit the rails for the 19th anniversary of the world wide No Pants Subway Ride in Toronto. Happening simultaneously in 50+ cities around the world, the No Pants Subway Ride is a celebration of silliness to bring a smile to commuters' faces. Meet upstairs at the Eaton Centre Dundas entrance at 3 pm, lose pants and depart 3:20 pm. No Pants Afterparty at Location TBA from 4 pm. Free except for TTC fare.
