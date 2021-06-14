COVID-19

What to stream

No Pride in Policing Pride Rally and March

We Must Change Everything: Creating Liveable Queer, Trans and Two-Spirit Lives without Police and Prisons themed socially distanced event. June.

Jun 14, 2021

No Pride in Policing Pride Rally and March

18 18 people viewed this event.

We Must Change Everything: Creating Liveable Queer, Trans and Two-Spirit Lives without Police and Prisons themed socially distanced event. June 27 at noon. Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen W. http://www.noprideinpolicing.ca

The event will also be livestreamed.

Speakers:
– Audrey Huntley, No More Silence
– Beverly Bain, No Pride in Policing
– Circle of Cedar Two Spirit Drum Group
– Elene Lam, Butterfly
– Joey Twins
– Kiké Roach, Unifor Chair in Social Justice and Democracy at X University
– Lama, Palestinian Poet & Activist
– Nanky Rai, Doctors for Defunding Police
– Robyn Maynard
– Ravyn Wngz, BLM Toronto
– Terri Monture, Mohawk Wolf Clan, Six Nations

Additional Details

Location - Nathan Philips

Date And Time
2021-06-27 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-06-27 @ 02:00 PM

Event Types
Rally

Event Category
Community Events

Location Page

Nathan Philips

Share With Friends