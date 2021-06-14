No Pride in Policing Pride Rally and March

- News
We Must Change Everything: Creating Liveable Queer, Trans and Two-Spirit Lives without Police and Prisons themed socially distanced event. June 27 at noon. Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen W. http://www.noprideinpolicing.ca
The event will also be livestreamed.
Speakers:
– Audrey Huntley, No More Silence
– Beverly Bain, No Pride in Policing
– Circle of Cedar Two Spirit Drum Group
– Elene Lam, Butterfly
– Joey Twins
– Kiké Roach, Unifor Chair in Social Justice and Democracy at X University
– Lama, Palestinian Poet & Activist
– Nanky Rai, Doctors for Defunding Police
– Robyn Maynard
– Ravyn Wngz, BLM Toronto
– Terri Monture, Mohawk Wolf Clan, Six Nations
Location - Nathan Philips