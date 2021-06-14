No Pride in Policing Pride Rally and March

We Must Change Everything: Creating Liveable Queer, Trans and Two-Spirit Lives without Police and Prisons themed socially distanced event. June 27 at noon. Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen W. http://www.noprideinpolicing.ca

The event will also be livestreamed.

Speakers:

– Audrey Huntley, No More Silence

– Beverly Bain, No Pride in Policing

– Circle of Cedar Two Spirit Drum Group

– Elene Lam, Butterfly

– Joey Twins

– Kiké Roach, Unifor Chair in Social Justice and Democracy at X University

– Lama, Palestinian Poet & Activist

– Nanky Rai, Doctors for Defunding Police

– Robyn Maynard

– Ravyn Wngz, BLM Toronto

– Terri Monture, Mohawk Wolf Clan, Six Nations