No Safe Space: Harassment Of Women In Media

Exchange Tower 130 King W, Toronto, Ontario

The Canadian Journalism Foundation's J-Talks series presents a panel discussion in the lead-up to International Women's Day. Speakers are Heather Mallick (Toronto Star), Manisha Krishnan (VICE Canada), Janet McFarland (the Globe and Mail) and moderator Piya Chattopadhyay (CBC Radio). 6 pm. $25, stu $15. Pre-register. At the TMX Broadcast Centre in the Exchange Tower.

Exchange Tower 130 King W, Toronto, Ontario

