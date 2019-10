Toronto Irish Players present a play by Tommy Marren. This comedy takes place in rural Ireland 1968, on the eve of the 40th wedding anniversary of Maggie and Mattie Conway – who haven't spoke a single word to each other in 10 years. Previews Oct 17, opens Oct 18 and runs to Nov 2, Thu-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $27, stu/srs $25, preview $15.

