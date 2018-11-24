Noelle Mok
Banquet of the Black Haired Maiden – Mok explores her struggles in affirming her multi-faceted identities as a second generation Chinese Canadian through a series of highly rendered oil paintings and a collection of reclaimed fine china plates inspired by Chinese ink wash paintings. Nov 25-Dec 31, opening reception 3-6 pm Nov 24. Free.
