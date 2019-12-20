Nomad: In The Footsteps Of Bruce Chatwin

New documentary by Werner Herzog. Dec 20-Jan 2, see website for times. $11.50.

The late, great travel writer Bruce Chatwin (In Patagonia, Songlines) and filmmaker Werner Herzog were close friends, united by their shared passion for exploration, adventure, and an eternal wanderlust. In this fascinating travelogue, Herzog, who himself has made a film on every continent, traces the steps of Chatwin’s most treasured far-flung locales, from South America to Australia to the UK, discovering myth, culture and landscape along the way.