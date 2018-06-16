Non-Conforming! Celebrating Fluidity Onscreen and IRL

Celebration of gender non-conforming, trans, fluid and two-spirit youth who are taking space online by creating radical, self-expressive film and media that builds community and challenges the limits of mainstream gender representation. Creators will share their work and join in a discussion that explores how they are developing their own content and platforms to make space for bigger, better, and brighter expressions of multiple and complex identities in the media.

No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Need support getting a ticket, please reach out to: nextwave@tiff.net. 5 pm. $14, srs/stu $11.50.