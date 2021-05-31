Norah Jones

NOW MagazineAll EventsNorah Jones

Pick Me Up Off The Floor livestream concert. June 12 at 4 pm. $15. https://norahjones.veeps.com/stream/events/e9d71fb8-8f43-43b6-917c-7a2a5707c4dc

 

Date And Time

2021-06-12 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-06-12 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

