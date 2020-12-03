NOW MagazineAll EventsNora’s Wish by Norine Khalil

Nora’s Wish by Norine Khalil

Nora’s Wish by Norine Khalil

by
The Art Gallery of Mississauga presents a live online reading by children’s book author Norine Khalil.

Nora was a little girl, A girl who knew she could. She knew she’d one day change the world, And change the world, she would. Join Nora on her journey to change the world – one girl, one wish, at a time.

Dec 12 at 11 am. Free. Pre-register. Zoom link sent after registration. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/noras-wish-storybook-reading-by-author-norine-khalil-tickets-128173052049

