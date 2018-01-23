Nordic Nights: Comrade Where Are You Today?

Kirsi Liimatainen's fascinating documentary springs from her own experience at an international college in the then German Democratic Republic near East Berlin. In the summer of 1988 Kirsi Liimatainen, 20, goes to the International Wilhelm Pieck College. The college teaches socialist doctrine for students from 80 different countries. Two decades later Liimatainen travels to Germany, Bolivia, Chile, Lebanon and South Africa to find out what happened to her fellow students from around the world – with the help of only a few photos and a code names, as many attended the college in secret. 6:30 pm. Free.