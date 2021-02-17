NOW MagazineAll EventsNorman “Otis” Reminisces on Black Music and Politics in Toronto

Norman “Otis” Reminisces on Black Music and Politics in Toronto

by
A Black History Month presentation of the Toronto Workers History Project (twhp.ca) and the Toronto and York Region Labour Council.

Norman (Otis) Richmond, aka Jalali, was born in Arcadia, Louisiana, grew up in Los Angeles and came to Toronto in the 1960s as a Vietnam War Resister. Richmond was a columnist in the African Canadian weekly Contrast  and his writings have appeared in many other publications. Otis had an infamous show on CKLN (radio station), when it mattered.  He produces Diasporic Music a radio show for Uhuru Radio and writes a column, Diasporic Music for the Burning Spear Newspaper. Feb 23 at 7 pm.

ZOOM LINK
https://bit.ly/3jNLREs
Meeting ID: 875 8665 3690
Passcode: 205590

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-02-23 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-02-23 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Music

Virtual Event

