Northern Ink Xposure – Toronto Tattoo Show

Google Calendar - Northern Ink Xposure – Toronto Tattoo Show - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northern Ink Xposure – Toronto Tattoo Show - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northern Ink Xposure – Toronto Tattoo Show - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - Northern Ink Xposure – Toronto Tattoo Show - 2019-05-31 00:00:00

Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg 255 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6

The 21st annual Northern Ink Xposure brings in hundreds of artists from all over the world to the heart of downtown Toronto. Seminars by artists like Steve Butcher and Lexci Johnston, performances by Venus Starr and more. 

May 31 to June 2, Fri 2-11 pm, Sat noon-11 pm, Sun noon-7 pm. Day pass $25, weekend pass $50. In Hall C.

Info

Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg 255 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6 View Map
Community Events
416-203-7399
Google Calendar - Northern Ink Xposure – Toronto Tattoo Show - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northern Ink Xposure – Toronto Tattoo Show - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northern Ink Xposure – Toronto Tattoo Show - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - Northern Ink Xposure – Toronto Tattoo Show - 2019-05-31 00:00:00