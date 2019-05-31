Northern Ink Xposure – Toronto Tattoo Show

The 21st annual Northern Ink Xposure brings in hundreds of artists from all over the world to the heart of downtown Toronto. Seminars by artists like Steve Butcher and Lexci Johnston, performances by Venus Starr and more.

May 31 to June 2, Fri 2-11 pm, Sat noon-11 pm, Sun noon-7 pm. Day pass $25, weekend pass $50. In Hall C.