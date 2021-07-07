Northern Star: How Canada Shines in Animation & Children’s Media

Nelvana, the National Film Board and Telefilm celebrate Canadian Children’s Media Day with a virtual panel event, discussing the growth of children’s entertainment in Canada throughout the years, and a look towards the future. Jul 26 from 6-8 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/northern-star-how-canada-shines-in-animation-childrens-media-tickets-162454326263

Panelists Include Pam Westman (President, Nelvana), Francesca Accinelli (Vice President, Promotion, Communication and International Relations, Telefilm), and Ted Gervan (Dean, Faculty of Animation, Arts & Design at Sheridan College).

