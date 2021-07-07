COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Northern Star: How Canada Shines in Animation & Children’s Media

Nelvana, the National Film Board and Telefilm celebrate Canadian Children's Media Day with a virtual panel event, discussing the growth.

Jul 7, 2021

Northern Star: How Canada Shines in Animation & Children’s Media

2 2 people viewed this event.

Nelvana, the National Film Board and Telefilm celebrate Canadian Children’s Media Day with a virtual panel event, discussing the growth of children’s entertainment in Canada throughout the years, and a look towards the future. Jul 26 from 6-8 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/northern-star-how-canada-shines-in-animation-childrens-media-tickets-162454326263

Panelists Include Pam Westman  (President, Nelvana), Francesca Accinelli  (Vice President, Promotion, Communication and International Relations, Telefilm), and Ted Gervan (Dean, Faculty of Animation, Arts & Design at Sheridan College).

Jul 26 from 6-8 pm.

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-07-26 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-07-26 @ 08:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends