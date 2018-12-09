Northern Starr Holiday Market
Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario
Unique and whimsical holiday experience filled with artisan goods, entertainment and fun. Noon-7 pm. Free admission.
Supported by: The Wychwood Barns Community Association
Cash donations will be accepted for: POGO - Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario and for the Canadian Cancer Society.
www.facebook.com/events/178825086399458 // www.uprightmediarepublic.com
Info
Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Free
Community Events