Northern Starr Holiday Market

Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario

Unique and whimsical holiday experience filled with artisan goods, entertainment and fun. Noon-7 pm. Free admission.

Supported by: The Wychwood Barns Community Association

Cash donations will be accepted for: POGO - Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario and for the Canadian Cancer Society.

www.facebook.com/events/178825086399458 // www.uprightmediarepublic.com

