Nosferatu At Home
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
This year's edition of the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show, our long-time film partner's curated film programs across Toronto parks each summer, had to be postponed to August 1st to Labour Day. While we are waiting for our parks to reopen, let's look back at sitting in Queensway Park together four summers ago when we presented Murnau's classic vampire film Nosferatu with a specially commissioned live score by Toronto indie band Del Bel. Available to Sept 6. Free. http://goethe.de/ins/ca/en/ver.cfm?fuseaction=events.detail&event_id=21852871
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
