Nosferatu At Home

This year's edition of the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show, our long-time film partner's curated film programs across Toronto parks each summer, had to be postponed to August 1st to Labour Day.​ While we are waiting for our parks to reopen, let's look back at sitting in Queensway Park together four summers ago when we presented Murnau's classic vampire film Nosferatu with a specially commissioned live score by Toronto indie band Del Bel. Available to Sept 6. Free. http://goethe.de/ins/ca/en/ver.cfm?fuseaction=events.detail&event_id=21852871