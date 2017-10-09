NoshFest
Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario
Toronto's Jewish Food Festival, NoshFest’s mission is to celebrate Jewish food and culture by showcasing delicacies unique to Jewish tradition and heritage and bringing together members of Toronto’s diverse community. Come join us to shop the marketplace for both kosher and non-kosher delights. Family entertainment and klezmer music for all to enjoy. 10:30 am-4:30 pm. $10, kids 12 and under free.
All Ages
Community Events, Food & Drink