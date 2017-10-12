Dorien Verlinden

to Google Calendar - Dorien Verlinden - 2017-10-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dorien Verlinden - 2017-10-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dorien Verlinden - 2017-10-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - Dorien Verlinden - 2017-10-12 17:00:00

Northern Contemporary 1266 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario

Not Just A Name explores Dorien Verlinden’s journey to discover the history of her great-grandfather, a Jewish journalist of Polish origin who fought for his beliefs and morals during WWII. Using analogue photography and charcoal, the history of Heinrich Rechtschaffen and the emotions felt by future generations affected by the Holocaust are captured. Oct 12-17. Free.

facebook.com/events/120081668657819

Info
Northern Contemporary 1266 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Art
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Dorien Verlinden - 2017-10-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dorien Verlinden - 2017-10-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dorien Verlinden - 2017-10-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - Dorien Verlinden - 2017-10-12 17:00:00