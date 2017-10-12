Dorien Verlinden
Northern Contemporary 1266 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
Not Just A Name explores Dorien Verlinden’s journey to discover the history of her great-grandfather, a Jewish journalist of Polish origin who fought for his beliefs and morals during WWII. Using analogue photography and charcoal, the history of Heinrich Rechtschaffen and the emotions felt by future generations affected by the Holocaust are captured. Oct 12-17. Free.
Info
Northern Contemporary 1266 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Art