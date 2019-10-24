Not Just A Park

Palmerston Library 560 Palmerston, Toronto, Ontario M6G 2P7

Screening of the documentary film by Michael Kainer. The Toronto Island has always been more than beaches and park. It has also provided a summer playground of amusements, hotels and baseball stadiums. Summer cottages became permanent homes to several hundred people who spent decades fighting to save them from destruction. The film tells the Island's story. 6 pm. Free.

Info

Palmerston Library 560 Palmerston, Toronto, Ontario M6G 2P7
Free
Film
