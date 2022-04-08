Nothing Fancy Comedy Club

Nothing Fancy is Toronto’s newest and hottest comedy stage. Hosting shows twice a night, six days a week. A favourite spot for Toronto’s best comedic acts and visiting performers. We’re an intimate and unpretentious space that allows our audience to get up close and personal with the city’s funniest people.

While we call ourselves Nothing Fancy, we hold ourselves to a high standard of customer service and always aim to produce high-quality shows. We’re a community-centred venue that values the craft and offers our space to develop comedic talent. We’ve emerged as a home for the Toronto comedy scene. Come see what we’re all about!

nothingfancybar.com

linktr.ee/nothingfancybar