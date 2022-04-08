Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Nothing Fancy Comedy Club

Apr 8, 2022

Nothing Fancy Comedy Club

29 29 people viewed this event.

Nothing Fancy is Toronto’s newest and hottest comedy stage. Hosting shows twice a night, six days a week. A favourite spot for Toronto’s best comedic acts and visiting performers. We’re an intimate and unpretentious space that allows our audience to get up close and personal with the city’s funniest people.

While we call ourselves Nothing Fancy, we hold ourselves to a high standard of customer service and always aim to produce high-quality shows. We’re a community-centred venue that values the craft and offers our space to develop comedic talent. We’ve emerged as a home for the Toronto comedy scene. Come see what we’re all about!

nothingfancybar.com

linktr.ee/nothingfancybar

Additional Details

Location Address - 1185 Dundas St. West, Toronto, ON, M6J 1X3

Date And Time

Mon, Apr 11th, 2022 @ 01:00 AM
to Wed, May 11th, 2022 @ 01:00 AM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine