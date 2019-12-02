NOW Free Flick Mondays: Arthur Christmas

NOW Magazine and The Royal Cinema invite you to our free film series – NOW Free Flick Mondays, presented by The Lakeview Restaurant!

Our December screening is the 2011 animated comedy Arthur Christmas. 7:30 pm (doors 7 pm).

Everyone knows that, each Christmas, Santa Claus delivers presents to every last child on Earth. What everyone doesn't know is that Santa accomplishes the feat with a very high-tech operation beneath the North Pole. But when the unthinkable happens, and Santa misses one child out of hundreds of millions, someone has to save the day. It's up to Arthur (James McAvoy), Santa's youngest son, to deliver a present to the forgotten tyke before Christmas morning dawns.

Tickets are FREE and can be redeemed at nowtickets.ca. Please note: having a reserved ticket is the only way of guaranteeing entry, as long as ticket holders are present by 7:15 pm when doors open to the general public. The first 100 guests admitted will be treated to free popcorn courtesy of The Royal and The Lakeview Restaurant! Guests also have a chance to win prizes during the Free Flicks Pre-Show.

See you there! #nowfreeflicks