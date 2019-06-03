NOW Free Flick Mondays: Footloose

Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4

NOW Magazine and The Royal Cinema invite you to our free film series – NOW Free Flick Mondays, presented by The Lakeview Restaurant!

Our June screening is the 1984 musical comedy-drama Footloose. 7:30 pm (doors 6:30 pm).

Tickets are FREE and can be redeemed at nowtickets.ca. Please note: having a reserved ticket is the only way of guaranteeing entry, as long as ticket holders are present by 7:15 pm when doors open to the general public. The first 100 guests admitted will be treated to free popcorn courtesy of The Royal and The Lakeview Restaurant! Guests also have a chance to win prizes during the Free Flicks Pre-Show.

See you there! #nowfreeflicks

Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4 View Map
