NOW Free Flick Mondays: Halloween H20

NOW Magazine and Royal Cinema invite you to our free film series: NOW Free Flick Mondays, presented by the Lakeview Restaurant!

Our October screening is the 1998 slasher drama HALLOWEEN H20, starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

Tickets are FREE and can be redeemed at nowtickets.ca. Please note: having a reserved ticket is the only way of guaranteeing entry, as long as ticket holders are present by 7:15 pm when doors open to the general public. The first 100 guests admitted will be treated to free popcorn courtesy of The Royal and the Lakeview Restaurant! Guests also have a chance to win prizes during the Free Flicks Pre-Show!

See you there! #nowfreeflicks