NOW Free Flick Mondays: Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist

NOW Magazine and The Royal Cinema invite you to our free monthly film series - NOW Free Flick Mondays, presented by Stiegl Canada and The Lakeview Restaurant.

Our Valentine's screening will be the 2008 romantic comedy-drama film - Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist! Nick (Michael Cera) cannot stop obsessing over his ex-girlfriend, Tris (Alexis Dziena), until Tris' friend Norah (Kat Dennings) suddenly shows interest in him at a club. Thus beings an odd night filled with ups and downs as the two keep running into Tris and her new boyfriend while searching for Norah's drunken friend, Caroline (Ari Graynor), with help from Nick's band mates. As the night winds down, the two have to figure out what they want from each other.

Tickets are FREE and can be redeemed above. Please note, having a reserved ticket is the only way of guaranteeing entry, as long as ticket holders are present by 7:15pm when doors open to the general public. The first 100 guests admitted will be treated to free popcorn courtesy of The Royal and Lakeview Restaurant and refreshments from Stiegl Canada will be served! Guests also have a chance to win prizes during the Stiegl Pre-Show! See you there! #nowfreeflicks

facebook.com/events/527007954335576