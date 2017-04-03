Now Free Flick Mondays: Filth City

Free Flicks presented by Stiegl presents a screening of Andy King's comedy/action film inspired by true events. Doors 6:30 pm, screening 7:30 pm.

Welcome to York, a city plagued by crime, corruption and a brutal garbage strike. With an election looming, Mayor Tom Hogg (Pat Thornton), is caught on video smoking crack. Now he’s desperate to get his hands on that video. But so are Hogg’s many enemies, including his eco-friendly opponent (Kathleen Phillips); a vigilante cop out for revenge (Danny Polishchuk); a grieving girl on the run (Melinda Shankar) and a timid but tenacious journalist (Siobhan Murphy). They all want to take the Mayor down, but Hogg and his crew of dirty cops aren’t going out without a fight...

Tickets are FREE! Please note, having a reserved ticket is the only way of guaranteeing entry, as long as ticket holders are present by 7:15pm. Alternatively, rush tickets are available at the cinema at 7:15pm (first come, first serve). The first 100 guests will be treated to free popcorn courtesy of The Royal and refreshments from Stiegl Canada will be served! Guests also have a chance to win prizes during the new Stiegl Pre-Show!

