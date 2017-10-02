NOW Free Flicks: The Thing

NOW Magazine and The Royal Cinema invite you to our free monthly film series: NOW Free Flick Mondays, presented by Stiegl Canada and Mortar & Pestle Productions!

Our Halloween flick will be the 1982 science-fiction horror film directed by director John Carpenter, The Thing.

Tickets are FREE and can be redeemed at nowtickets.ca. Please note, having a reserved ticket is the only way of guaranteeing entry, as long as ticket holders are present by 7:15 pm when doors open to the general public. The first 100 guests admitted will be treated to free popcorn courtesy of The Royal and refreshments from Stiegl Canada will be served! Guests also have a chance to win prizes during the new Stiegl Pre-Show!

See you there! #nowfreeflicks

facebook.com/events/1243426682427995