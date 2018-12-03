NOW Free Flicks: Elf

NOW Magazine and The Royal Cinema invite you to our free monthly film series: NOW Free Flick Mondays, presented by the Lakeview Restaurant.

We'll be screening the 2003 comedy and holiday film with Will Ferrell.

Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.

Tickets are FREE and can be redeemed through the link above. Please note, having a reserved ticket is the only way of guaranteeing entry, as long as ticket holders are present by 7:15 pm when doors open to the general public. The first 100 guests admitted will be treated to free popcorn courtesy of The Royal and The Lakeview Restaurant!. Guests also have a chance to win prizes during the Free Flicks Pre-Show! Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm. RSVP.

See you there! #nowfreeflicks

facebook.com/events/1942426629146499