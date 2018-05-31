NOW Futures

From Google, to the future of work, ntech, healthcare and how we are building our cities, technology is changing what it means to be human. Are we ready for version 2.0 or ourselves?

NOW is hosting a Digital Literacy Day event featuring a panel discussion with some of Toronto's top thought leaders.

Panel will include: Sean Stanleigh - The Globe and Mail, Amanda Filipe - One Eleven Incubator, Dorothy Eng - Code For Canada, Hussam Ayyad - The DMZ at Ryerson University and Jenna Pilgrim - Blockchain Research Institute. Moderated by: Jason Maghanoy - NOW Magazine.

#NOWfutures