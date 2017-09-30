Nuit Blanche At The Aga Khan Museum

In the Aga Khan Park: Enjoy Shahzia Sikander's installation Disruption As Rapture, featuring animated illustrations from an 18th-century manuscript. Also, enjoy free performances by members of YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN, SUUNS, and Nishtiman, as well as Sufi music and whirling in celebration of the 810th anniversary of Rumi’s birthday. Saturday Sep 30 from 7 pm to 6 am Sunday. Free.

