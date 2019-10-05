Nuit Blanche

The annual all-night celebration of contemporary art features light and sound installations, performances, sculptures, interactive activities and more. Featured artists include Director X, Hatecopy, Marites Carino, Kent Monkman, Ebony G Patterson, Daniel Arsham, Francesca Chudnoff, Christina Battle and many more. Oct 5 from 7 pm to 7 am Oct 6. Free.

toronto.ca/nuitblanche