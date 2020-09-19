Nuit Blanche Toronto 2020

An online all-night contemporary art event.

Toronto’s free all-night contemporary art event will move its 2020 event online with expanded digital content and special online events on the night of October 3 from 7 pm to 7 am.

Nuit Blanche 2020 will be reimagined and tailored to fit the moment. Under the two-year curatorial theme, The Space Between Us, Artistic Director Julie Nagam will focus on the connections across urban, polar and pacific landscapes revealing the space between us as a potential site for sharing knowledge.

More info at http://toronto.ca/nbto