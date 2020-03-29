Nurture // A virtual experience by Sunday Soul Service

Sunday Soul Service is partnering with local purpose-driven marketing studio Lovedey to bring some light, love and learning to the community during a heavy time. The one-hour virtual experience will serve to nurture the mind, body and soul of participants. 1 pm. Pwyc. On Zoom.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ sunday-soul-service-nurture- tickets-100857337010

All proceeds will support the local creative community and charitable recipient, Sistering Drop In, a multi-service agency that offers support to homeless and precariously housed women and trans people.