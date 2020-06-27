NXNE Game Land

NowMagazineAll EventsNXNE Game Land

eSports tournament. Games featured will include Valorant (PC), League Of Legends 5v5s (PC) and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo Switch). All tournaments are free to enter and you can register at nxne.gg. Aug 14-16.

2020-08-14 to
2020-08-17
 

Community Events
 
 

