NXNE: Istolethesoul and Myseum of Toronto Showcase

The Hideout 423 College, Toronto, Ontario

North by Northeast Music Festival all day party and radio broadcast. Noon-4 am. 

Jayenkayem, Mike Roc, Boosie Fade, Karim Olen Nash and others (noon-9 pm), afterparty w/ Skratch Bastid, Paul Chin, Che Wavy and Sada, Eytan Tobin b2b Internet Daughter, Freeza Chin (10 pm).Free entry from noon-10 pm, afterparty admission w/ NXNE wristband.

 facebook.com/myseumoftoronto,  facebook.com/istolethesoulfm

The Hideout 423 College, Toronto, Ontario View Map
NXNE
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
