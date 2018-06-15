NXNE: Istolethesoul and Myseum of Toronto Showcase
The Hideout 423 College, Toronto, Ontario
North by Northeast Music Festival all day party and radio broadcast. Noon-4 am.
Jayenkayem, Mike Roc, Boosie Fade, Karim Olen Nash and others (noon-9 pm), afterparty w/ Skratch Bastid, Paul Chin, Che Wavy and Sada, Eytan Tobin b2b Internet Daughter, Freeza Chin (10 pm).Free entry from noon-10 pm, afterparty admission w/ NXNE wristband.
Info
The Hideout 423 College, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Closed
NXNE
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul