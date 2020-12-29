NOW MagazineAll EventsNYE Movie Marathon for Tiny Shelters

NYE Movie Marathon for Tiny Shelters

NYE Movie Marathon for Tiny Shelters

by
20 20 people viewed this event.

The city of Toronto has been removing tiny shelters created by Khaleel Seivwright for the homeless. This is unacceptable. The city of Toronto would rather see people freezing cold instead of living in these temporary homes. On New Year’s Eve Dan Gorman hosts movies for 24 hours, and requests for donations in order to help support Khaleel’s tiny shelters initiative and their passion for human rights and dignity. Everyone deserves adequate housing without discrimination. https://twitch.tv/yckmd https://www.facebook.com/events/448034923244401/

Donations https://www.gofundme.com/f/24-nye-marathon-for-toronto-tiny-shelters?fbclid=IwAR2XsXoRwqfvmjYS5-pYKIo583Wd-t7DPJMcC4LURC7J4GdKf3NWh1jU8A8

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-31 @ 12:00 PM to
2020-12-31
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

