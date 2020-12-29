NYE Movie Marathon for Tiny Shelters

The city of Toronto has been removing tiny shelters created by Khaleel Seivwright for the homeless. This is unacceptable. The city of Toronto would rather see people freezing cold instead of living in these temporary homes. On New Year’s Eve Dan Gorman hosts movies for 24 hours, and requests for donations in order to help support Khaleel’s tiny shelters initiative and their passion for human rights and dignity. Everyone deserves adequate housing without discrimination. https://twitch.tv/yckmd https://www.facebook.com/events/448034923244401/

Donations https://www.gofundme.com/f/24-nye-marathon-for-toronto-tiny-shelters?fbclid=IwAR2XsXoRwqfvmjYS5-pYKIo583Wd-t7DPJMcC4LURC7J4GdKf3NWh1jU8A8