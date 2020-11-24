NOW MagazineAll EventsNyssa – Live at Lee’s Palace

Nyssa – Live at Lee’s Palace

Nyssa – Live at Lee’s Palace

by
164 164 people viewed this event.

Virtual live concert to celebrate the release of the album Girls Like Me.

Dec 11 at 8 pm. $15. The concert will be accessible for the following 48 hours. https://www.facebook.com/events/663327324571036/

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-11 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-12-11 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.