O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra

Google Calendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-11-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-11-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-11-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-11-04 00:00:00

Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Seasonal concert of Italian Christmas Traditions with The Vesuvius Ensemble and Tommaso Sollazzo, a master of the zampogna (Italian bagpipes). Seasonal concert of Italian Christmas Traditions with The Vesuvius Ensemble and Tommaso Sollazzo, a master of the zampogna (Italian bagpipes). Tickets from $42. tafelmusik.org

Info

Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Festive Season
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
Google Calendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-11-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-11-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-11-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-11-04 00:00:00