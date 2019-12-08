O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra

Meridian Arts Centre 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8

Seasonal concert of Italian Christmas Traditions with The Vesuvius Ensemble and Tommaso Sollazzo, a master of the zampogna (Italian bagpipes). Seasonal concert of Italian Christmas Traditions with The Vesuvius Ensemble and Tommaso Sollazzo, a master of the zampogna (Italian bagpipes). 3:30 pm.  Tickets from $39. George Weston Recital Hall.  tafelmusik.org

Info

Meridian Arts Centre 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8
Festive Season
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
