O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra

Seasonal concert of Italian Christmas Traditions with The Vesuvius Ensemble and Tommaso Sollazzo, a master of the zampogna (Italian bagpipes). Seasonal concert of Italian Christmas Traditions with The Vesuvius Ensemble and Tommaso Sollazzo, a master of the zampogna (Italian bagpipes). 3:30 pm. Tickets from $39. George Weston Recital Hall. tafelmusik.org