O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra
Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Seasonal concert of Italian Christmas Traditions with The Vesuvius Ensemble and Tommaso Sollazzo, a master of the zampogna (Italian bagpipes). Dec 4-8. See website for schedule. Tickets from $42. Jeanne Lamon Hall. tafelmusik.org
