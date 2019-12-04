O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra

to Google Calendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-12-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-12-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-12-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-12-04 00:00:00

Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Seasonal concert of Italian Christmas Traditions with The Vesuvius Ensemble and Tommaso Sollazzo, a master of the zampogna (Italian bagpipes). Seasonal concert of Italian Christmas Traditions with The Vesuvius Ensemble and Tommaso Sollazzo, a master of the zampogna (Italian bagpipes). Dec 4-8. See website for schedule.  Tickets from $42. Jeanne Lamon Hall.  tafelmusik.org

Info

Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Festive Season
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
to Google Calendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-12-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-12-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-12-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra - 2019-12-04 00:00:00