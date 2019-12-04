O Come, Shepherds - Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra

Seasonal concert of Italian Christmas Traditions with The Vesuvius Ensemble and Tommaso Sollazzo, a master of the zampogna (Italian bagpipes). Seasonal concert of Italian Christmas Traditions with The Vesuvius Ensemble and Tommaso Sollazzo, a master of the zampogna (Italian bagpipes). Dec 4-8. See website for schedule. Tickets from $42. Jeanne Lamon Hall. tafelmusik.org